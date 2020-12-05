Left Menu
Gujarat Congress holds event to pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

Thanking people for attending the event, Faisal Patel said his residence in Delhi will remain open for people from Gujarat whenever they visit the national capital.Gujarat Congress president Chavda said that Patel had dedicated his entire life to the community, state and country, and not for himself or his family.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-12-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 15:55 IST
People paid their tribute to late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at an event organised by the Gujarat Congress here on Saturday. Patel, 71, died due to multiple organ failure, as he was suffering from post-COVID-19 complications at a private hospital in Gurugram on November 25 and was laid to rest at his ancestral village Piraman in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

Patel's son Faisal Patel, All India Congress Committee's Gujarat in-charge Rajeev Satav, senior leaders Amit Chavda, Paresh Dhanani, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia and the party's working president Hardik Patel were present at the event held at Sardar Smarak Bhavan. Thanking people for attending the event, Faisal Patel said his residence in Delhi will remain open for people from Gujarat whenever they visit the national capital.

Gujarat Congress president Chavda said that Patel had dedicated his entire life to the community, state and country, and not for himself or his family. "In public life, he did not maintain a political relation, but an intimate family relation. We have lost a father figure and a member of our family. The state and the country have lost an excellent leadership," Chavda said.

