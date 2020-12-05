Left Menu
'Rajinikanth's spiritual politics not against any religion'

Rajini is going to do that, Manian said.Rajinikanths spiritual politics should not be construed as for or against any particular religion as the actor is indebted to all of Tamils who have taken him to great heights, he added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:16 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth's spiritual politics has got nothing to do with any particular religion and the actor will embark on a political journey of inclusiveness without any kind of discrimination, his close aide Tamizharuvi Manian said on Saturday. Spiritual politics was first proposed by Mahatma Gandhi, he noted.

Rajinikanth had on Thursday announced he will float his political party in January 2021 to face next year's Assembly polls and take forward spiritual politics. Manian, a former Congress leader, has been appointed by the actor in a supervisory role in the proposed party and for its launch.

Speaking to reporters here after holding discussions with Rajinikanth, Manian said there was no link between spiritual politics and religion politics. "Spirituality has no religion. A spiritualist is one who sees him in every living being and all of them in him. He has no caste, religion, no discrimination. Spirituality is all about embracing everyone with love. Rajini is going to do that," Manian said.

Rajinikanth's spiritual politics should not be construed as for or against any particular religion as the actor is "indebted" to all of Tamils who have taken him to great heights, he added. "There is nothing like only a particular caste or religion stood by him. Beyond caste and religion, the entire Tamil Nadu has taken him to such heights and therefore he brings in a brand of spiritual politics encompassing all," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi first proposed spiritual politics where the one practising it should remain selfless. "Spiritual politics is not some discovery of Rajini.

Mahtama Gandhi said it first... there will be no selfish interest and it is all about public welfare which Rajini will strive for." "Further, the actor does not want the party to be strengthened by criticising others or "talking about the mistakes of DMK and AIAMDK" but will reach out to people with "what I intend to do for people," he added. Rajinikanth aims to provide corruption-free, transparent administration where there will no discrimination based on caste or religion, Manian said, echoing what the superstar said on Thursday.

The actor's politics will be a departure from the current "hate politics" in Tamil Nadu where attacking each other is the order of the day, he said. Asked about Rajinikanth's earlier announcement that he did not intend to be Chief Minister even if his party captured power, Manian said that matter was not being discussed now.

