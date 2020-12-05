Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP MLC polls: BJP, SP win one seat each; counting underway

The ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party bagged one seat each in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election to the Graduates constituencies on Saturday. The term of office of the MLCs from these constituencies expired on May 6.In the Teachers constituencies, the ruling BJP won three seats while the Samajwadi Party bagged two on Friday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:21 IST
UP MLC polls: BJP, SP win one seat each; counting underway

The ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party bagged one seat each in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election to the Graduates' constituencies on Saturday. Counting is underway in the remaining three constituencies.

BJP candidate Manvendra Pratap Singh 'Guru Ji' won the Agra Division Graduates' seat, while SP's Man Singh Yadav won from the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' seat, an election official said. Meanwhile, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla told PTI, the counting is underway in Graduates' constituencies of Varanasi, Lucknow and Meerut.

Polling was held on Tuesday for 11 seats -- five reserved for graduates and six for teachers. BJP, SP, Congress and teachers' associations contested the polls, with 199 candidates in the fray. The term of office of the MLCs from these constituencies expired on May 6.

In the Teachers' constituencies, the ruling BJP won three seats while the Samajwadi Party bagged two on Friday. At present, SP has 52 MLCs in the 100-member UP Legislative Council, followed by BJP which has 19. BSP has eight MLCs, Congress two, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Shiksha Dal have one each. There are three independents and 14 seats are vacant.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. WHO warns against pandemic complacency amid vaccine rolloutWorld Health Organization officials on Friday warned governments and citizens not to drop their guard over the COVID pandemic n...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Brazilian soy farmers try 5G technology with Huawei equipmentThe Brazilian farm state of Goias rolled out a pilot project on Thursday to increase productivity and take fast action again...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Amid pandemic, orders soar for Brazil robot that feeds pigs playing classical musicOrders for a Brazilian pig-feeding robot, which plays classical music while dispensing meals, soared this ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Metallic monolith pops up outside Pittsburgh candy storeSince mid-November, shining metal monoliths have suddenly appeared - and then vanished - in the strangest locations, from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020