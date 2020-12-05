Left Menu
'You have created a new history': Diljit Dosanjh to protesting farmers at Delhi border

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday visited the protest site of the farmers at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:07 IST
Diljit Dosanj addressing farmers at Singhu border on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday visited the protest site of the farmers at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). Addressing the farmers who had amassed at the border in protest against the farm laws, he said: "Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone."

He added: "We have only one request from the Centre...please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here," Dosanjh said. Dosanjh has been very vocal about the farmers' protests and has been steadily giving updates to his followers about the protests through social media. Apart from Dosanjh, other actors and singers too have supported the farmers' protests including Ammy Virk, Himanshi Khurana, and Jassi Gill.

The fifth round of talks between leaders of farmer groups and ministers of the Central government began on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan here to end a deadlock over the new farm laws. A written reply of the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after farmers' representatives asked the Government to give a pointwise written reply. Farmers said that they need a solution/commitment. They said that they do not want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand.

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws. Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

