On 2nd day of U'khand visit, Nadda holds meet with BJP state office bearers, MLAs

BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Saturday and held meetings with party MLAs, office bearers, district presidents, and Mandal adhyakshas to galvanize its organizational structure before the Uttarakhand assembly polls scheduled in 2022. Nadda began his four-day tour of Uttarakhand on Friday by worshipping at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

"We got the party president's guidance on how to further strengthen the party by going to people and creating an awareness among them about the works of BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state," BJP national vice-president and co-in-charge of party affairs in the state Rekha Verma said at a press briefing. She said the results of assembly elections in Bihar, by-polls in other states, and more recently the municipal elections in Hyderabad showed the growing confidence of people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP workers have to collectively ensure how the factor works to the party's advantage in future elections, Verma said, adding that the visit by the party president has immensely enthused party workers. Nadda's Uttarakhand tour is part of his 120-day tour across different states to strengthen the party.