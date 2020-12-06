Stalin pays tributes to Ambedkar
Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar, the chief architect of the IndianConstitution and a Dalit icon, who passed away in 1956.In a Facebook post, Stalin hailed Ambedkar as a source of knowledge from India, this centurys Buddha, a light for all the oppressed people and a guide to all at all times. I garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar at the Tiruvarur house of Kalaignar the late M Karunanidhi who always walked the path of social justice laid out by Ambedkar, he said.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 11:21 IST
DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, hailing him as "this century's new Buddha" and a guide to all. Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar, the chief architect of the IndianConstitution and a Dalit icon, who passed away in 1956.
In a Facebook post, Stalin hailed Ambedkar as "a source of knowledge from India, this century's Buddha, a light for all the oppressed people and a guide to all at all times." "I garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar at the Tiruvarur house of Kalaignar (the late M Karunanidhi) who always walked the path of social justice laid out by Ambedkar," he said. The DMK chief also shared photos in this connection.
