Stalin pays tributes to Ambedkar

DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, hailing him as "this century's new Buddha" and a guide to all. Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ambedkar, the chief architect of the IndianConstitution and a Dalit icon, who passed away in 1956.

In a Facebook post, Stalin hailed Ambedkar as "a source of knowledge from India, this century's Buddha, a light for all the oppressed people and a guide to all at all times." "I garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar at the Tiruvarur house of Kalaignar (the late M Karunanidhi) who always walked the path of social justice laid out by Ambedkar," he said. The DMK chief also shared photos in this connection.