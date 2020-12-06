Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman who saved CISF jawan's life marries him,contesting local body polls in Kerala

Sensing danger, Jyothi, who was sitting in the back seat, lunged forward and pushed him away from the window, but her right hand was severed in the impact The BJP candidate from Palathully division of Kollangode block panchayat in the politically hot Palakkad district said she was getting good response from the voters.They are showing their affection towards me.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:34 IST
Woman who saved CISF jawan's life marries him,contesting local body polls in Kerala

Thirty-year-old Jyothi from Chattisgarh, who saved the life of a CISF jawan during a bus journey in that state in 2010, found her true love in him, tied the knot and is contesting the December 10 local body polls in Kerala as a BJP candidate. Now fluent in Malayalam, she said the accident, which on January 3 2010, which cost her the right arm, was a turning point in her life.

Not only did she face the ire of her parents back home at Chattisgarh, she was forced to discontinue her BSc nursing course. Undeterred, she married Vikas after arriving in Kerala one year later and his family too immediately accepted her.

Recalling the accident, she said she was travelling in the bus from her college hostel Vikas, who was sitting on the front seat, was on his way back to his camp in Dantewada district after meeting his brother. He fell asleep, placing his head on the window rails.

She said she noticed an out of control truck hurtling towards the side of the bus where he was sitting. Sensing danger, Jyothi, who was sitting in the back seat, lunged forward and pushed him away from the window, but her right hand was severed in the impact The BJP candidate from Palathully division of Kollangode block panchayat in the politically hot Palakkad district said she was getting good response from the voters.

"They are showing their affection towards me. Whether they would vote for me or not, that is secondary," she said. She claimed that there would be significant change after the results are announced.

She said her candidature was an unexpected one. "I am attracted by the politics of Narendra Modi. When the party approached me offering candidature, I gave the nod.

I'm getting full support from my husband and in-laws," she said. The BJP, seeking to improve its prospects in the electoral politics in the tough terrains of Palakkad district, says her story is "very inspiring." "She lost her right hand while trying to save the life of a jawan from an accident. Now she has become the daughter of Kerala," said Krishna Das, Palakkad district president of BJP.

Jyothi's candidature is a morale booster to 1,700-odd BJP candidates fighting elections in various local bodies from the district, he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...

Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...

People from 2 MP villages fight over irrigation water, 1 dead

A 50-year-old man was killedand several people were injured in a clash over water forirrigation between residents of two villages in Sagar districtin Madhya Pradesh,, a police official said on SundayVillagers from Bajdega and Dhad, under Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020