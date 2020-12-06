Cong backs farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call, will hold demonstrations across country on Dec 8

The Congress on Sunday expressed its "whole-hearted" support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and announced that it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers. The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, have said their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 would be observed with full force.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "I would also like to announce that the Congress party extends its whole-hearted support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8." Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, through tractor rallies, signature campaigns and 'Kisan sammelan' has been raising the party's voice in support of the farmers, he said. "All our district headquarters and Pradesh headquarters will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and ensure that the bandh is successful," Khera said.

"The entire world is witnessing the plight of our farmers. The entire world is seeing the horrible sight of farmers sitting outside the capital in the middle of the night in winters waiting for the government to listen to them," he said. In a statement, Congress general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal said the party stands in solidarity with the farmers in their committed and uncompromising historic struggle against these "anti-people legislations, despite brutal state atrocities and harsh weather conditions".

"With regard to the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, all PCCs (Pradesh Congress Committees) have been asked to extend their support to the bandh, related activities and demonstrations in their respective states and UTs (union territories)," Venugopal said. The PCCs and DCCs (District Congress Committee) will rally Congress workers, volunteers and leaders across the country and organise demonstrations in support of the bandh call given by the farmer unions in their respective state and district headquarters, he said.

Meanwhile, responding to Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary's reported remarks that the farm laws will not be repealed, but if necessary, the government will make some amendments to the Acts, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "If answer to farmers is 'No', why is the Modi government befooling the nation?" In his remarks, Khera slammed the government for bringing the new farm laws and asked what was the hurry in enacting the legislations. "In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government in June surreptitiously brings ordinances, what was the hurry, the entire country was focussed on the fallout of COVID-19, the economic, social, health fallout, but the government was busy surreptitiously bringing ordinances to help its industrialist-corporate friends," he alleged.

"Where was the need to bring these legislations so fast, you suspended the opposition parties from Parliament, you did not follow parliamentary procedure and hurried through the passing of the bills, why was the hurry," Khera said. Khera alleged that the government did not take farmers into confidence and was now citing interest of farmers to back the laws.

"If you were really bothered about the interest of the farmers, you would have taken their advice before coming up with these legislations," he said. "What we are seeing today is the result of a conspiracy between the government and its corporate friends, wherein the victim would be the farmer, and the farmer knows this," Khera claimed.

"Now, with the new legislations what you have done is you have attacked the very structure of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee), thereby attacking the MSP (minimum support price) itself. The entire APMC regime is what supports the MSP. So in the absence of the APMC regime, where will you give the MSP? How will you give the MSP?" he asked. Therefore, the demands and apprehensions of the farmers are absolutely valid, Khera said. Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain..