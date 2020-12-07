Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian election tough to call, Liberals claim victory

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's ruling Liberals and the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) were neck-and-neck in a general election on Sunday, exit polls suggested, a vote seen as pivotal for the country's future in the European mainstream.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-12-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 01:00 IST
Romanian election tough to call, Liberals claim victory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's ruling Liberals and the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) were neck-and-neck in a general election on Sunday, exit polls suggested, a vote seen as pivotal for the country's future in the European mainstream. A reform-minded fiscal conservative, Orban is expected to get the nomination to form the government, most likely with the small centrist USR-Plus grouping, from President Klaus Iohannis, even if final results show him losing by a narrow margin.

He quickly claimed victory, even though exit polls showed a mixed picture, with one conducted by INSOMAR giving him a narrow lead with a showing of 32% and the PSD at 28%. Another exit poll by Curs-Avantgarde put the PSD at 30.5% and the PNL at 29.0%. Both polls showed centrist alliance USR-Plus a likely Orban coalition partner at roughly 16%.

The exit polls showed votes cast until 1700 GMT, two hours before polls closed, and they do not include the diaspora which generally leans towards centrists. "The PNL thinks it is the winner of this election," Orban told supporters.

He has pledged to overturn years of efforts by a succession of leftist governments to suppress the independence of courts - a charge they had denied - which had been compared by critics to judiciary reforms in Poland and Hungary contested by the EU. In power for a year until now, Orban had been constrained in any reform efforts by a parliament controlled by the PSD grouping, which has seen three prime ministers toppled since the last legislative election in 2016.

Campaigning on a promise to bring Romania closer to the European mainstream, Orban has pledged to restore investor sentiment badly shaken by the PSD's fiscal populism and revive efforts to repair neglected infrastructure and public services.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

PLI scheme well timed, to fuel manufacturing ecosystem for telecom, networking products: Qualcomm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. states scramble to curb COVID as California sets record before lockdown

California shattered records for coronavirus cases on Sunday as U.S. states scrambled to impose lockdowns to stem spikes in infections and the White Houses task force coordinator decried a lack of national leadership on curbing the disease....

No Headline

PMSPMS...

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Trump said on Twitter on Sunday. RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly ...

Kennesaw State University in Georgia says armed suspect is on campus and urges students to shelter in place. PMSPMS

Kennesaw State University in Georgia says armed suspect is on campus and urges students to shelter in place. PMSPMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020