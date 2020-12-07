Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Ghanaians vote in elections on Monday in which President Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama offer rival promises to help the economy rebound from its first quarterly contraction in nearly 40 years. Eyes are on the West African economic powerhouse to see if it can maintain its standing as a bastion of democracy in the unstable region where election disputes this year have fanned fears of a slide back into authoritarianism.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 05:31 IST
Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Ghanaians vote in elections on Monday in which President Nana Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama offer rival promises to help the economy rebound from its first quarterly contraction in nearly 40 years.

Eyes are on the West African economic powerhouse to see if it can maintain its standing as a bastion of democracy in the unstable region where election disputes this year have fanned fears of a slide back into authoritarianism. There are 12 presidential candidates, but most voters are likely to choose between Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party, and Mahama's National Democratic Congress, which have alternated in power since 1992.

Last year Ghana emerged from a three-year lending programme with the International Monetary Fund only for the new coronavirus to knock demand for its key exports of oil and cocoa. If re-elected for a second four-year term, Akufo-Addo promises to push ahead with a $17 billion recovery programme to boost jobs, while Mahama's keystone pledge is a $10 billion infrastructure plan.

The race is expected to be tight, though commentators say Akufo-Addo has a slight lead based on his performance during the pandemic in which his administration provided free water and subsidised electricity to households. "He has brought hope to many Ghanaians through his social interventions. It's been a difficult year," said 45-year-old businesswoman Evelyn Amey in the capital Accra.

The two sides agreed on Friday to resolve any electoral disputes in court, after fears that unofficial security groups hired by politicians could disrupt the vote. Polls open at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT) and close at 5 p.m. Results are expected no later than Dec. 10, but will likely come sooner.

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Edward McAllister and Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico registers 7,455 new coronavirus cases, 261 more deaths

Mexicos Health Ministry on Sunday reported 7,455 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 261 fatalities, bringing the countrys totals to 1,175,850 cases and 109,717 deaths.The government says the real number of infected people ...

BoE's Haldane says consumer spending has come back at a 'real pace' -Daily Mail

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said consumer spending has come back at a real pace in the UK as coronavirus-related restrictions were loosened last week and Christmas shoppers returned to high streets.Households have shown unb...

Motor racing-Racing Point owner Stroll hopes to see Perez in a Red Bull

Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll hailed his race winner Sergio Perez on Sunday and said he hoped Formula One rivals Red Bull signed the Mexican for next season.Perezs victory in Bahrain made him the first Mexican race winner in 50 ye...

S.Korea reports 615 new coronavirus cases as third wave grows

South Korea reported 615 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have driven the nations largest wave of infections in nine months. On Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020