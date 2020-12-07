Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed election

The electoral board's president, Indira Alfonzo, said in comments broadcast on state television that 67.6% of 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election were for pro-Maduro candidates, but only 31% of eligible voters participated in the ballot. The result returns congress - the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist Party - to Maduro's allies despite an economy in ruins, U.S. sanctions that stifle the OPEC nation's oil exports and the emigration of some 5 million citizens.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:46 IST
Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed election

Candidates supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have secured control of the national congress, the electoral board said on Monday, after a parliamentary election which opposition leaders boycotted because of what they said was fraud. The electoral board's president, Indira Alfonzo, said in comments broadcast on state television that 67.6% of 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election were for pro-Maduro candidates, but only 31% of eligible voters participated in the ballot.

The result returns congress - the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist Party - to Maduro's allies despite an economy in ruins, U.S. sanctions that stifle the OPEC nation's oil exports and the emigration of some 5 million citizens. Lines were short at polling places across Venezuela on Sunday as many voters heeded opposition leader Juan Guaido's call for a boycott. In some areas, there were longer queues to buy scarce fuel than to cast a vote.

Members of the new congress will have few tools to improve the lives of people in a country where monthly salaries rarely cover the cost of a day's groceries. Their election will also not improve Maduro's reputation among Western nations for mismanagement and undermining human rights. The vote could, however, provide legitimacy for Maduro to offer investment deals to the few companies around the world willing to risk running foul of Washington's sanctions for access to the world's largest oil reserves.

The election closes a cycle that began in 2015 when the opposition won congress by a landslide, only to see their legislative powers swept aside by pro-government courts and the creation in 2017 of an all-powerful body known as the National Constituent Assembly. Guaido, head of the current congress, had said Venezuelans should skip the vote and participate in a Dec. 12 consultation that will ask citizens whether they reject Sunday's vote and want a change of government.

Guaido and his overseas allies said the Maduro government did not meet conditions to hold a fair election. The pro-government supreme court handed key opposition parties to politicians who were expelled from those parties on suspicion of being in league with Maduro. The electoral board was named without the opposition's participation, and Maduro refused to allow for meaningful electoral observation.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Abhishek Kapoor marks '2 years of SSR as Mansoor' on anniversary of 'Kedarnath'

Sharing two pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the character of Mansoor in his film Kedarnath, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Monday marked the second anniversary of the film. Kapoor who had also directed Rajputs Bollywood d...

Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices on Monday softened by 0.81 per cent to Rs 164.95 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November contracts eased by Rs 1....

Omega Seiki ties up with CK Motors for electric three-wheeler sales in South India

Omega Seiki Mobility on Monday announced a partnership with CK Motors for sales and services of its entire electric three-wheeler range in South India. The partnership will cover Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducher...

Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial results

Romanias opposition Social Democrats PSD won Sundays general election with just under 30 of votes in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed on Monday, confirming a preliminary independent count.The centrist Liberals of P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020