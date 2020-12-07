Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for levelling corruption allegations in post-Amphan relief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for levelling corruption allegations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in post-Amphan relief. "No matter how much work we do, our policies are always labelled bad. Rafale scam wasn't bad, PM CARES fund which does not divulge its details isn't bad for them (BJP) but they want an account of Amphan cyclone damage here," Banerjee said at a rally here.

"West Bengal will never bow its head to the people who murdered Mahatma Gandhi," she said. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had reportedly alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was involved in corruption over the distribution of relief in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

West Bengal government had earlier told a central team that the state has suffered damages of over Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone Amphan occurred in May this year and submitted details of the damage caused to infrastructure and various other sectors. The "damage report" of the state about the super cyclone said as many as 28.56 lakh houses have been damaged and crops in 17 lakh hectares of agriculture land had been damaged. (ANI)