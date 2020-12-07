Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for levelling corruption allegations in post-Amphan relief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for levelling corruption allegations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in post-Amphan relief.

ANI | Pashchim Midnapore (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:25 IST
Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for levelling corruption allegations in post-Amphan relief
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for levelling corruption allegations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in post-Amphan relief. "No matter how much work we do, our policies are always labelled bad. Rafale scam wasn't bad, PM CARES fund which does not divulge its details isn't bad for them (BJP) but they want an account of Amphan cyclone damage here," Banerjee said at a rally here.

"West Bengal will never bow its head to the people who murdered Mahatma Gandhi," she said. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had reportedly alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was involved in corruption over the distribution of relief in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

West Bengal government had earlier told a central team that the state has suffered damages of over Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone Amphan occurred in May this year and submitted details of the damage caused to infrastructure and various other sectors. The "damage report" of the state about the super cyclone said as many as 28.56 lakh houses have been damaged and crops in 17 lakh hectares of agriculture land had been damaged. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EU weighs up sanctions against Turkey in east Med gas dispute

European Union foreign ministers evaluated grounds on Monday for sanctions against Turkey over a Mediterranean gas dispute before the blocs leaders decide at a summit on Dec. 10-11 whether to make good on their threat to impose punitive mea...

TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Coimbatore, Dec 7 PTI Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU secured 8th rank in the ICAR Indian Council for Agricultural Research ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year. The university attained 8th...

Chahal equals Bumrah's tally, Dhawan becomes 3rd highest run-scorer in T20Is

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became Indias joint-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game after equalling pacer Jasprit Bumrahs tally on Sunday. Chahal achieved the feat in the second T20I against Australia when he dismissed the ...

Bombay HC sets aside order rejecting ED custody of Amit Chandole

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected the Enforcement Directorate custody of Amit Chandole in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The High Court had also directed the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020