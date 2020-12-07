Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLC writes to Karnataka Chief Justice over alleged irregularities at Akshaya Patra

BJP MLC Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday wrote a letter to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice urging the court to take cognisance of the reports of alleged irregularities at the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:04 IST
BJP MLC writes to Karnataka Chief Justice over alleged irregularities at Akshaya Patra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLC Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday wrote a letter to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice urging the court to take cognisance of the reports of alleged irregularities at the Akshaya Patra Foundation. "I write to bring to your kind attention the disconcerting news items that have been appearing in the mainstream press on the misgovernance and irregularities at the Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF)," Siroya said in the letter to the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice.

Siroya said that after news reports of alleged irregularities came to light he had asked the Chairman of the foundation to step aside and get an independent enquiry done in the matter, but informed that he has not received any response in the matter. "Since it is a public trust, which receives public donations and government funds, I thought it my duty to humbly request you to take cognisance of the news items and institute suitable action. As you are aware, the APF is an agency that helps many state governments, including the Karnataka government, in running the midday meal welfare scheme for school children," the letter said.

Along with his letter to the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Siroya also attached several reports and other documents pertaining to the alleged irregularities related to Akshaya Patra Foundation, which is headquartered in Bengaluru. "When the story first broke a few days ago, l had written a letter to the Chairman of the APF on 23 November 2020 to step aside and get an independent enquiry done after consulting both the Chief Justice of India and your lordship," the letter said.

"Besides others. I had marked a copy of this letter to you. I have attached it again with this letter, besides some news reports, for your easy reference. I wish to report that I have not received any response from the APF to my letter," it added. Reportedly, allegations of impropriety have been levelled against the Akshaya Patra Foundation. It was alleged that over half of the foundation's more than 52 kitchens across the country have indulged in foodgrain and fund diversion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Ex-England captain Sinfield raises over 1 mln pounds in 7-day marathon challenge

Former Leeds Rhinos and England captain Kevin Sinfield has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over 1 million pounds 1.3 million in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and his former team mate Rob Burrow, who suffe...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020