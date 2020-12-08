Left Menu
Dhankhar charges police with being judgmental after 'serious acts of violence' at BJYM rally

Accusing the West Bengal Police of being judgmental on incidents of unrest during a protest march called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM at Siliguri on Monday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that political neutrality is being thrown to the winds for political hatchet work.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:38 IST
Dhankhar charges police with being judgmental after 'serious acts of violence' at BJYM rally

Accusing the West Bengal Police of being judgmental on incidents of unrest during a protest march called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Siliguri on Monday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that political neutrality is being thrown to the winds for "political hatchet work". He was reacting to a tweet posted by the West Bengal Police saying that "serious acts of violence" were committed by the supporters of a political party during their protest programme in which they "resorted to arson, brick-batting, firing and vandalism of govt property." Several people were injured as BJYM activists fought pitched battles with the police in Siliguri, a major town in north Bengal, as they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya' during the rally called to protest the TMC's "misrule".

The BJP also alleged that a party worker was "beaten to death" by the police during a baton charge. However, the police claimed there was no lathicharge and the cause of death of the protester was being ascertained. "Am stunned and shocked at this judgmental stance @WBPolice. With such a finding recorded and disseminated in public domain there can be no semblance of fair investigation @MamataOfficial!" the governor said in a tweet.

Describing the contents of the message of the police as "an alarming scenario", Dhankhar said he has flagged the issue to the state chief secretary (CS) and the director general of police. "Political neutrality being thrown to winds for political hatchet work. Flagged issue to CS @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice reminding- time to be conscientious and conscious of constitutional obligations." Dhankhar said that he has urged them to ensure political neutrality of administration and police for the sake of democracy.

A BJP delegation called on the governor and demanded a probe into the death of a party worker by a high court judge, senior leader Rahul Sinha said. In another tweet, Dhankhar said that BJP leaders submitted a representation to him regarding alleged police atrocities at Siliguri leading to the death of a BJP worker.

