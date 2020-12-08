Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a Lisbon bakery, Portugal's president announces run for second term

Still, he has been criticised in the past for some of his conservative views on issues such as abortion and on occasion for not holding the government and parties to account, most recently when PSD struck a political agreement with far-right party Chega in the Azores archipelago. Rebelo de Sousa is running against eight candidates, including Ana Gomes, a former European Parliament member, and Andre Ventura, Chega's leader and former soccer commentator.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:52 IST
In a Lisbon bakery, Portugal's president announces run for second term

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's announcement on Monday that he was running for office again in next month's election may have been long anticipated - but confirming his candidacy at a Lisbon bakery was not.

Rebelo de Sousa, known for his fondness for selfies and sometimes light-hearted media appearances, had been hoping to make the announcement at a bookshop, but with most businesses shut due to coronavirus rules, he opted for a video from a well-known bakery near his office. "This is the portrait of the times of restrictions we live in," said Rebelo de Sousa, 71, who his tipped to win a second term. "I'm a candidate ... because we have a pandemic to face, we have an economic and social crisis to overcome."

First elected in 2016, Rebelo de Sousa, a law professor, TV commentator and former leader of opposition party Social Democrats (PSD), is popular among the Portuguese, rarely missing a social gathering. Still, he has been criticised in the past for some of his conservative views on issues such as abortion and on occasion for not holding the government and parties to account, most recently when PSD struck a political agreement with far-right party Chega in the Azores archipelago.

Rebelo de Sousa is running against eight candidates, including Ana Gomes, a former European Parliament member, and Andre Ventura, Chega's leader and former soccer commentator. In a survey by pollsters Aximage for TSF radio and Jornal de Noticias newspaper, Rebelo de Sousa was in the lead on voting intentions, with 62.1%, followed by Gomes on 16.3% and Ventura getting 6.6%. The election is scheduled for Jan. 24.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020