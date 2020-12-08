Left Menu
Bharat Bandh: Left parties protest with agitating farmers in Andhra

Left political parties protested in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions against the Central government's farm laws.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:11 IST
Left parties protest with farmers in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Left political parties protested in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions against the Central government's farm laws. The agitators held a rally from RTC Junction to the main road of the town in support of the Bharat Bandh. Trade unions also extended support to the bandh.

Left parties with SFI participated in the bandh in Visakhapatnam. The protesters raised slogans against the Central government. They started protests on the National Highway NH16, which connects Kolkata to Chennai. Women protesters of SFI and left parties played kabaddi at Maddilapalem junction on national highway 16 to support farmers. Farmer unions on Friday decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws calling for 'Bharat Bandh' today stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislation.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

