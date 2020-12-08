Left Menu
UK's Johnson straining every sinew to get Brexit deal, Hancock says

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:16 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "straining every sinew" to get a Brexit deal that works for both sides but the EU must want to do it too, his health minister said on Tuesday.

"I know the Prime Minister is straining every sinew to try to get a deal that works for both the UK and the EU, that deal is potentially doable but the EU obviously has to want to do it," he told Sky News.

