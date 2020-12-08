Left Menu
NSUI, BJP Yuva Morcha workers clash in Jaipur

A clash broke out between NSUI members holding a demonstration in support of farmers and BJP Yuva Morcha workers outside the BJP office here on Tuesday. Workers of the National Students Union of India NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, had assembled outside the BJP state headquarters to hold a demonstration where members from both the sides confronted each other and clashed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:16 IST
NSUI, BJP Yuva Morcha workers clash in Jaipur

A clash broke out between NSUI members holding a demonstration in support of farmers and BJP Yuva Morcha workers outside the BJP office here on Tuesday. Workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, had assembled outside the BJP state headquarters to hold a demonstration where members from both the sides confronted each other and clashed. “We were holding a peaceful demonstration but the Yuva Morcha members hit some of our members,” NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati charged.

DCP Manoj Kumar said some protestors tried to forcefully enter the BJP office and were stopped by police. He said the situation is under control. The 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers' organisations evoked a mixed reaction in Rajasthan where mandis remained closed but several shops were open as usual on Tuesday. The bandh is supported by the ruling Congress party in the state.PTI SDA DV DV

