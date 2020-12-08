Left Menu
Mahagathbandhan block roads in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur to support Bharat Bandh

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Mahagathbandhan workers blocked the roads in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur districts in Bihar on Tuesday to support the Bharat Bandh called by farmers.

ANI | Muzaffarpur/ Darbhanga/Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:12 IST
RJD workers blocked the National Highway 28 in Muzaffarpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Mahagathbandhan workers blocked the roads in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur districts in Bihar on Tuesday to support the Bharat Bandh called by farmers. Mahagathbandhan workers also burnt tyre at Ganj Chowk in Darbhanga to mark the protest against the Central government and alleged that despite the promise of 'achche din' the government is looting the farmers.

"We are protesting against the black laws brought by the government for the agriculture sector. The RJD and Mahagathbandhan are opposing these laws. The BJP government promised Achche Din and now they are looting the people," said a protester in Darbhanga. In Muzaffarpur, RJD workers blocked the National Highway (NH)-28, which disrupted the traffic movement. The protester said the blockade will remain till 5 pm today to support the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers.

Meanwhile, security personnel are deployed on roads in Patna to prevent any breach of law and order in the state capital. Farmers have called for the nationwide Bharat Bandh today, stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the agricultural legislation being proposed by the government.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

