Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena never supported farm laws: Sanjay Raut

Taking a swipe at the Centre over farmers protests, Raut suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah can hold talks with cultivators who are observing the Bharat Bandh against farm laws.Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the non-political shutdown is receiving support from the people across the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:17 IST
Shiv Sena never supported farm laws: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party never supported the three farm laws in Lok Sabha as alleged by the BJP. Taking a swipe at the Centre over farmers' protests, Raut suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah can hold talks with cultivators who are observing the Bharat Bandh against farm laws.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the ''non-political'' shutdown is receiving support from the people across the country. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by famrer unions for repeal of the three agri laws.

Raut rubbished BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' reported comments that the Sena had supported the farm laws in Lok Sabha, saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led party never did so. ''There is no politics involved in it (Bandh). There should be none. Forget about the brain, if the government has heart, then the government, be it the prime minister or home minister, will approach and speak to the farmers,'' Raut said.

Asked about Fadnavis' remarks, Raut said, ''This is an old issue. We did not support it (laws), never''. Raut further said that instead of talking about what happened 10 years ago, the BJP should talk about what is happening now.

''The farmers who are on the streets do not have any political backing. The Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra (Fadnavis) should understand this. The farmers do not have any political flag in their hands. Hence, he should think ten times before speaking as the leader of the opposition,'' Raut said. He further said Fadnavis will understand the pains of farmers if he keeps aside political considerations and thinks ''why farmers are at present ready to face even bullets on their chests''.

To a question, Raut said NCP chief Sharad Pawar will definitely meet President Ram Nath Kovind along with other opposition leaders on Wednesday to raise farmers' issues. ''The President will solve the problem if he has rights. The issue will be resolved if the President can order the (Union) cabinet or the prime minister,'' Raut said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 12.5 lakh cr investment needed to realise India's 2030 EV targets: Study

Indian electric vehicle EV market could be worth around Rs 14.42 lakh crore if the country were to achieve its 2030 EV ambitions but would need cumulative investment of about Rs 12.50 lakh crore for the same, according to a study by CEEW Ce...

Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways in Punjab, Haryana; shops, petrol pumps closed

Farmers blocked national highways and other key roads at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday as part of the their nationwide protest to press for repeal of the Centres new agri marketing laws. Shops and commercial establishments re...

China condemns new US Hong Kong sanctions, Taiwan arms sale

China on Tuesday lashed out at the US over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan. The US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by the Trump administration to put in place high-...

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020