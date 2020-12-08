British PM Johnson says Brexit is 'very tricky', 'very difficult'Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:44 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Brexit talks were "very tricky" and that at some point London would have to decide if it was going for a no-trade deal exit.
"The situation at the moment is very tricky," Johnson said. "You've got to be optimistic, you've got to believe there's the power of sweet reason."
