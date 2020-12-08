Left Menu
Sena men will go to Delhi if farmers don't get justice: MLA

Sattar demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special one-day session of Parliament to withdraw the three contentious laws.If justice is not done to farmers in the next two or three days, our next target will be to reach Delhi.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:00 IST
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said the party workers will go to Delhi if issues of farmers are not resolved soon. Speaking to reporters at Sillod in Aurangabad district, Sattar said the Bharat Bandh being observed by farmer organisations for repeal of three agri farm laws has been successful.

''Farmers should not think that they are alone. We took to streets on orders of Sena president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to support farmers,'' he said. Sattar demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convene a special one-day session of Parliament to withdraw the three contentious laws.

''If justice is not done to farmers in the next two or three days, our next target will be to reach Delhi. We will move in big numbers and will not return unless justice is done to farmers. It is a part of our agenda,'' the minister added. PTI AW NSK NSK

