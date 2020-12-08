Left Menu
BJP chief Nadda to begin his two-day visit to West Bengal tomorrow

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:47 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As part of his 120-day tour of the country, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will start his two-day visit to West Bengal from Wednesday, where he will participate in various programmes aimed at "strengthening the party at the base as well as at the booth level". BJP's national media head Anil Baluni said in a statement that Nadda will be on two days 'Pravas' to West Bengal on December 9 and 10.

On December 9, Nadda will inaugurate nine BJP state party offices. "He will also do a community outreach programme on BJP's mission of 'Aur Noi Anyay' in the Bhabanipur assembly seat. He will also pray at the Kalighat Kali Temple and will interact with members of the slum community," the statement revealed. Nadda will land at the Kolkata airport on December 9 at 12 noon and will receive a grand welcome. Post this at 1 pm he will inaugurate the party's West Bengal election office at Hastings, Kolkata. At 1:05 pm he will virtually inaugurate party offices in nine districts. He will then leave for Bhabanipur Assembly seat where he will conduct a community outreach programme called 'Aur Noi Anyay'.

"The programmes is the BJP's mission against the hegemony and the gunda raj of the TMC (Trinamool Congress)," the party said. At 4 pm, Nadda will hold a 'chai pe charcha' meeting with the Bhabanipur assembly election team. At 4:30 pm, he will offer prayers at the Kalighat Kali Temple for the betterment of the society, country and West Bengal. At 5 pm, he will meet representatives from the slum communities and will discuss various issues concerning them. At the same spot, Nadda will meet with the West Bengal election team.

On December 10, the BJP president will address a press conference at the Diamond Harbour. He will also address party cadres from 24 Pargana East and will interact with members of the fishermen community. Nadda will also offer prayers at the Ramakrishna Mission. He will hold a meeting with representatives of the fishermen's community and will deliberate on their problems and other issues.

Nadda is on a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party at the base and further strengthen the party at the booth level. He will also review party activities during his visit. He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4. (ANI)

