High Court dismisses Cong plea on EVM manipulation

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:10 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed five petitions filed by Congress leaders alleging manipulation of electronic voting machines in the 2017 state assembly elections. Justice Lokpal Singh had reserved the judgment after hearing a bunch of petitions related to the matter on October 14.

The order is being seen as a big setback to the Congress which has been questioning the infallibility of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) on a national level. Defeated Congress candidates Navprabhat, Vikram Singh Negi, Rajkumar, Ambareesh Kumar and Godavari Thapli had challenged the 2017 election results which had gone against them, alleging manipulation of EVMs.

The petitions demanded countermanding of the elections, alleging that the EVMs had been manipulated for the benefit of BJP candidates. PTI CORR ALM SRY

