Omar Abdullah reacts to Kejriwal's house arrest claim, says 'seen this script play out somewhere else also'

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under house arrest, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he feels like he has seen "this script play out somewhere else also".

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:56 IST
National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under house arrest, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he feels like he has seen "this script play out somewhere else also". "AAP claims the Chief Minister is under house arrest. The police deny the claim. I do not know why but I feel like I have seen this script play out somewhere else also," National Conference vice-president Abdullah said in a tweet.

Omar Abdullah was released on March 24, 2020 after more than seven months in detention in Srinagar. Abdullah was among the several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The AAP in Delhi had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

"BJP's Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet. Denying AAP's claims, Satish Golcha Special CP said there's absolutely no restriction whatsoever on the movement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. The Chief Minister has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent the untoward incident," Golcha told media. (ANI)

