No substantial progress in Brexit trade talks, Germany's Roth says

It remains "totally uncertain" whether Britain and European Union can reach a trade deal, German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said on Tuesday, adding that there was no new progress in talks. Ladies and gentlemen, as before, this remains totally uncertain," Roth said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

It remains "totally uncertain" whether Britain and European Union can reach a trade deal, German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said on Tuesday, adding that there was no new progress in talks. "There is no substantial progress, as before there are fundamental disagreements: level playing field, governance and fisheries," he told a news conference after European ministers were briefed by the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

The British prime minister and the president of the European Commission will meet "in order to attempt, once again, to agree on the key subjects to bridge the gap to reached agreement. Will this succeed? Ladies and gentlemen, as before, this remains totally uncertain," Roth said. He said the EU wants a trade deal, "but not at any cost".

