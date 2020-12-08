Left Menu
Five newly-elected Maharashtra MLCs take oath

The biennial election to five Council seats was held on December 1 and the results were declared on December 3.Lad and Chavan won the election from the graduates constituencies in Pune and Aurangabad divisions respectively, while Aasgaonkar was elected from the teachers constituency in Pune division.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:14 IST
Five newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council took oath at an event held at Vidhan Bhavan here on Tuesday. A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the directorate general of information and public relations stated that Satish Chavan and Arun Lad (NCP), Abhijit Vanjari and Jayant Asgaonkar (Congress) and Kiran Sarnaik, an Independent, were administered oath by Council chairman Ramraje Naik- Nimbalkar.

Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar, deputy chairperson of the Council Neelam Gorhe, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and others were present on the occasion. The biennial election to five Council seats was held on December 1 and the results were declared on December 3.

Lad and Chavan won the election from the graduates' constituencies in Pune and Aurangabad divisions respectively, while Aasgaonkar was elected from the teachers' constituency in Pune division. Vanjari won from the Nagpur division graduates' seat and Sarnaik won from the Amravati division teachers' constituency.

