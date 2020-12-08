Left Menu
Development News Edition

If amendments not possible, farm laws must be repealed, says Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday supported the Bharat Bandh, stating that the three central farm laws will severely affect the farmers and the government must roll them back if it is not willing to make some amendments to the acts.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:56 IST
If amendments not possible, farm laws must be repealed, says Kalvakuntla Kavitha
Telangana leader K. Kavitha during the support rally of Bharat bandh today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday supported the Bharat Bandh, stating that the three central farm laws will severely affect the farmers and the government must roll them back if it is not willing to make some amendments to the acts. She asserted that the central government should ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP), which is a safety net given to the farmers to ensure guaranteed prices and assured markets, to farmers in writing.

Protesting in Kamareddy and Ranga Reddy district along with party leaders, Kavitha said, "These three bills are against the farmers and are going to severely affect the farmers unless the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is assured by the government to the farmers and the rates of the produce are stabilised. The MSP must be assured in written and not just by word of mouth." Kavitha was also joined by Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao along with other leaders and workers of the party, in support of Bharat bandh.

Extending her party's full support to farmers, she said: "TRS is committed to support the farmers in their protest against the three farm laws. The party had opposed the same in Parliament. The whole Telangana is taking an active part in the Bharat Bandh call given by the protesting farmers." Kavitha added that TRS, on behalf of the farmers, demands that amendments must be made in the acts, assuring the farmers on various issues including MSP and if not then these three bills must be rolled back.

Opposition parties, including Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) also supported the call for 'Bharat Bandh'.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020