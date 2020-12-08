If amendments not possible, farm laws must be repealed, says Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday supported the Bharat Bandh, stating that the three central farm laws will severely affect the farmers and the government must roll them back if it is not willing to make some amendments to the acts. She asserted that the central government should ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP), which is a safety net given to the farmers to ensure guaranteed prices and assured markets, to farmers in writing.

Protesting in Kamareddy and Ranga Reddy district along with party leaders, Kavitha said, "These three bills are against the farmers and are going to severely affect the farmers unless the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is assured by the government to the farmers and the rates of the produce are stabilised. The MSP must be assured in written and not just by word of mouth." Kavitha was also joined by Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao along with other leaders and workers of the party, in support of Bharat bandh.

Extending her party's full support to farmers, she said: "TRS is committed to support the farmers in their protest against the three farm laws. The party had opposed the same in Parliament. The whole Telangana is taking an active part in the Bharat Bandh call given by the protesting farmers." Kavitha added that TRS, on behalf of the farmers, demands that amendments must be made in the acts, assuring the farmers on various issues including MSP and if not then these three bills must be rolled back.

Opposition parties, including Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) also supported the call for 'Bharat Bandh'.