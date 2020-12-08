Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joint delegation of oppn parties to meet President Kovind over farm laws on Dec 9

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said a joint delegation of opposition parties which will include Congress, CPI, DMK apart from his party will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 regarding the recently promulgated central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:50 IST
Joint delegation of oppn parties to meet President Kovind over farm laws on Dec 9
CPI (M) politburo member Sitaram Yechury [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said a joint delegation of opposition parties which will include Congress, CPI, DMK apart from his party will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 regarding the recently promulgated central farm laws. "A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet President Kovind tomorrow at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, a DMK leader and a CPI leader and others" Yechury told ANI.

"Rashtrapati Bhawan has said that due to COVID-19 protocol, not more than five leaders are allowed to meet the President. We have asked for relaxation in the norms for all the representatives of the 11 signatories on the letter against these laws," he added. On being asked on Sharad Pawar's letter regarding improvements in the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Yechury said, "Sharad Pawar had written letters to the chief ministers of the states for consultation on APMCs. The BJP government put all the points aside and brought the farm bills in a one-sided way."

"In the parliamentary traditions of India, whenever the opposition raises a point, the government conducts a debate and responds. But this government is working in an autocratic manner. This is wrong," he added. On being asked about blockades imposed by the left parties on road and rail transport in Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra, Yechury said, "It was declared earlier that today there will be a Bharat bandh. Pune is entirely closed. Wherever there is a BJP government, a lot of arrests have been made of our cadre."

Opposition parties, including Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) also supported the call for 'Bharat Bandh'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...

CBI files supplementary charge sheets in 2 Vyapam scam cases

The CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets in two separate cases related to pre-medical test-2009 and transport constable recruitment test-2012 conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Tuesday. In the supplementary charge sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020