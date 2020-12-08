Left Menu
Saw post-mortem report, BJP worker dies of shotgun injuries: Mamata

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that a party worker was killed in a clash with police during the "Uttarkanya Abhijan" in Siliguri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has seen the post mortem report which states that death was due to shotgun injuries and police do not use shotguns.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:19 IST
Saw post-mortem report, BJP worker dies of shotgun injuries: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that a party worker was killed in a clash with police during the "Uttarkanya Abhijan" in Siliguri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has seen the post mortem report which states that death was due to shotgun injuries and police do not use shotguns. "I have seen the post-mortem report (of the BJP worker who died yesterday). As per the report, death was due to shotgun injuries but the police do not use shotguns," Banerjee told media.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal police said, "As per the post-mortem report the death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries. Police do not use shotguns. It's obvious that during yesterday's protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms." Police added that the victim received pallet injuries from a shotgun fired from a close range in the protest. "The truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime," the West Bengal police added.

The streets of Siliguri remained deserted today in support of the BJP's Bandh called to protest the death of the party worker yesterday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also held a candlelight protest in Kolkata against the killing of party workers in the State. BJP delegation on Monday submitted a representation to the State Governor alleging police atrocities at Siliguri leading to the death of BJP worker. BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that a "nexus of police and Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons" was behind the death of party worker Ulen Roy who died during the "Uttarkanya Abhijan", called by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Siliguri.

Vijayvargiya also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation enquiry into Roy's death. On Monday, BJP workers fought a pitched battle with the police in Siliguri after they were halted from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat Uttarkanya here during their rally in protest against the TMC government's "misrule". During the clash, one party worker succumbed to injuries, following which BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by terming the death as "murder" committed by the state police. (ANI)

