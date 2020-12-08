Left Menu
Kerala local body polls: 72.67 pc voter turnout recorded in first phase

72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Kerala local body polls held amid COVID-19 pandemic in five districts on Tuesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Kerala local body polls held amid COVID-19 pandemic in five districts on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said the good voter turnout even in times of COVID-19 shows people's faith in democracy.

The voting that started by 7 am witnessed brisk polling in the initial hours with 50 per cent voters exercising their franchise by afternoon. After the closing of voting for regular voters by 6 pm, COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine were allowed to vote, though the numbers remained low. Categorised as special voters, they are also given an option of postal ballot, which would be opened on counting the day, December 16.

Of the five districts that went to the polls today - Thiruvananthapuram recorded 69.76 per cent polling, Kollam saw 73.41 per cent, Pathanamthitta 69.70 per cent, Alappuzha 77.23 per cent and Idukki witnessed 74.56 per cent. The turnout in Kollam Corporation was 59.73 per cent while in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation 66.06 per cent voters cast their votes. Municipalities and Panchayaths also recorded good voter turnout.

In a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), leaders of all parties expressed hope that the better voter turnout would help their party. The local body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala. The first phase will be followed by the second phase on December 10 and the final phase on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)

