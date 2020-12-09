Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Biden transition office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. Vilsack, who served as agriculture secretary in the Obama administration, actively campaigned for Biden in farm states, acting as his rural and agriculture adviser during the election bid.

He served as Iowa governor from 1999 to 2007.