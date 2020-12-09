Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden pick for defense secretary in spotlight amid concerns over military background

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will formally introduce his pick for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, amid concern from some in Congress that the Pentagon should be led by a civilian rather than a career officer. Austin, who would be the country's first Black secretary of defense, has built a reputation as an intensely private man who avoided the spotlight during a distinguished four-decade career in uniform, including a stint as head of the military's Central Command, which oversees U.S. troops across the Middle East.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:30 IST
Biden pick for defense secretary in spotlight amid concerns over military background

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will formally introduce his pick for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, amid concern from some in Congress that the Pentagon should be led by a civilian rather than a career officer.

Austin, who would be the country's first Black secretary of defense, has built a reputation as an intensely private man who avoided the spotlight during a distinguished four-decade career in uniform, including a stint as head of the military's Central Command, which oversees U.S. troops across the Middle East. But his nomination could prompt a complicated confirmation process after at least two Democratic senators expressed opposition to waiving a law that requires top military brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. Austin, 67, retired in 2016.

Biden, a Democrat, urged the U.S. Senate to waive the law and "swiftly" confirm Austin in an essay published on Tuesday by The Atlantic magazine. The former vice president praised Austin's work under pressure, noted the historic nature of his appointment and said Austin shared with him a commitment to using force only as a last resort.

"The fact is, Austin's many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face," Biden wrote. "He is the person we need in this moment." President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired Marine General Jim Mattis, required a waiver as well.

Biden will take office on Jan. 20 and is likely to spend much of his first few months focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the struggling economy. On Tuesday, as he introduced members of his public health team, Biden vowed to distribute 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days and to make reopening schools a "national priority." He again implored Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the virus.

Biden's health and human services secretary nominee, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, will help oversee the government's response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 283,000 in the United States. Biden also plans to nominate Marcia Fudge, a Black congresswoman from Ohio, as his housing and urban development secretary, and Tom Vilsack, the former Iowa governor, as agriculture secretary, according to news reports. Vilsack held the same role during the Obama administration.

Trump still refuses to concede the Nov. 3 election, claiming without evidence that the results were "rigged" by widespread fraud. On Tuesday, the state of Texas filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the outcome in four other states, a lawsuit that legal experts said had little chance of success.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank’s surveys in PNG, Solomon Islands show severe Covid-19 impact on families

New surveys of families in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands by the World Bank have found that more than 85 of households are using a range of coping strategies to manage the current economic crisis in their daily lives, with more th...

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Google is rolling out the December 2020 security update to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. The over-the-air OTA update is being rolled out in phases depending on carrier and device.The December 2020 Pixel update includes new...

Face shields worn alone are not effective against COVID-19, says study

Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study which assessed what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes. The research, published in the jo...

Comorbidities proved fatal in most COVID-19 deaths in Bengal: Study

In most of the COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said. Hypertension was found in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020