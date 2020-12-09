Moldovan prime minister contracts coronavirus, adviser says

... ...
New surveys of families in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands by the World Bank have found that more than 85 of households are using a range of coping strategies to manage the current economic crisis in their daily lives, with more th...
Google is rolling out the December 2020 security update to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. The over-the-air OTA update is being rolled out in phases depending on carrier and device.The December 2020 Pixel update includes new...
Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study which assessed what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes. The research, published in the jo...
In most of the COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said. Hypertension was found in ...