Govt wants to get rid of democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, alleging that it wants to get rid of democracy. Thats why they need to get rid of democracy, Gandhi said, using the hashtag TooMuchDemocracy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, alleging that it wants to get rid of democracy. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reform equals theft.
''Under Mr Modi, reform equals theft. That's why they need to get rid of democracy,'' Gandhi said, using the hashtag ''TooMuchDemocracy''. Gandhi's tweet came after Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's comment during a virtual event on Tuesday.
''Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done,'' Kant had said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Non-performing loans in Indian banking sector to rise in next 12-18 months: S&P
Gnani.ai launches mandarin to English integrated speech solution for Indian Defence
Indian women not waiting to be saved by some prince: Rohena Gera on ‘Sir’
Ready to fly Indians to countries like Saudi when they ease restrictions: Govt
Goyal urges Indian industry to focus on improving Quality and Productivity