Govt wants to get rid of democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, alleging that it wants to get rid of democracy. Thats why they need to get rid of democracy, Gandhi said, using the hashtag TooMuchDemocracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government, alleging that it wants to get rid of democracy. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reform equals theft.

''Under Mr Modi, reform equals theft. That's why they need to get rid of democracy,'' Gandhi said, using the hashtag ''TooMuchDemocracy''. Gandhi's tweet came after Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's comment during a virtual event on Tuesday.

''Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done,'' Kant had said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

