Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata synonymous with "intolerance": Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being synonymous with intolerance, and exuded confidence about forming the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee....thy name is intolerance, he said after inaugurating nine party offices across various districts of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:18 IST
Mamata synonymous with "intolerance": Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being synonymous with ''intolerance'', and exuded confidence about forming the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day West Bengal visit, criticised the ''dynastic politics'' of the ruling TMC and other parties in the country, and asserted for the BJP ''party is family''.

''Today, I want to recollect what Syama Prasad Mookherjee had said about discipline and tolerance...it is very pertinent in the present situation in Bengal. For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee....thy name is intolerance,'' he said after inaugurating nine party offices across various districts of the state. Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress government of ''minority appeasement''.

He asserted the saffron party will come to power in 2021 polls with more than 200 seats ousting the TMC ''lock stock and barrel''. ''When the entire country was watching the 'Bhoomi Pujan' (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level.

''In sharp contrast, the lockdown was withdrawn for Bakr-Eid, on July 31. This shows that the state government's policies are driven by appeasement politics,'' he said. Later in the day, Nadda will Wednesday launch a door- to-door campaign in Kalighat locality here, close to Banerjee's home, as part of the massive public outreach the party has planned in the run up to the state assembly election.

He will visit residences on the Girish Mukherjee Road, considered Banerjee's backyard in Kalighat, during the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' as part of the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (No More Injustice) campaign. Nadda will also chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held with ganja worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 57 kg of ganja cannabis worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Dindoshi area of the city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a special police team raided a garage in Dindoshi on Tuesday even...

Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP: Govt's proposal to agitating farmers

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, the government on Wednesday proposed to give a written assurance that the existing Minimum Support Price MSP...

UN rights boss urges Hong Kong to uphold due process, fair trials

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern on Wednesday at the rapidly shrinking civil and democratic space in Hong Kong and urged judicial authorities to uphold the right to due process and fair trial. Hong Kong pol...

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020