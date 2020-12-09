Nadda launches BJP's 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' in poll-bound WB

BJP National President J P Nadda Wednesday launched the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' in the city Wednesday as part of the party's 'Aar Noi Annay' (No More Injustice) campaign in poll-bound West Bengal. The door-to-door campaign is part of the massive public outreach programme BJP has planned in the run up to the state Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

There was blowing of conch shells and showering of flower petals by women wearing red bordered sarees as Nadda's motorcade reached Bhawanipore area of the city. Party MPs Locket Chatterjee and Arjun Singh accompanied Nadda as his security tried to hold back the crowd when his vehicle negotiated the narrow lane to take him to some of the houses in it.

''He gave me a booklet and asked me to read it when I greeted him. There was so much crowd and jostling around,'' a housewife told reporters later. Nadda visited a few households on Girish Mukherjee Road, a few km away from Cbief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, briefly interacted with the locals, heard their problems and requested them to give BJP a chance before boarding the car, party sources said.

''No untoward incident was reported,'' a police officer present at the spot, said. Nadda is in Kolkata as part of a two-day visit to the state and will attend several party programmes, the sources said.