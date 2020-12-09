Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda launches BJP's 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' in poll-bound WB

Nadda visited a few households on Girish Mukherjee Road, a few km away from Cbief Minister Mamata Banerjees residence, briefly interacted with the locals, heard their problems and requested them to give BJP a chance before boarding the car, party sources said.No untoward incident was reported, a police officer present at the spot, said. Nadda is in Kolkata as part of a two-day visit to the state and will attend several party programmes, the sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:31 IST
Nadda launches BJP's 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' in poll-bound WB

BJP National President J P Nadda Wednesday launched the 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan' in the city Wednesday as part of the party's 'Aar Noi Annay' (No More Injustice) campaign in poll-bound West Bengal. The door-to-door campaign is part of the massive public outreach programme BJP has planned in the run up to the state Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

There was blowing of conch shells and showering of flower petals by women wearing red bordered sarees as Nadda's motorcade reached Bhawanipore area of the city. Party MPs Locket Chatterjee and Arjun Singh accompanied Nadda as his security tried to hold back the crowd when his vehicle negotiated the narrow lane to take him to some of the houses in it.

''He gave me a booklet and asked me to read it when I greeted him. There was so much crowd and jostling around,'' a housewife told reporters later. Nadda visited a few households on Girish Mukherjee Road, a few km away from Cbief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, briefly interacted with the locals, heard their problems and requested them to give BJP a chance before boarding the car, party sources said.

''No untoward incident was reported,'' a police officer present at the spot, said. Nadda is in Kolkata as part of a two-day visit to the state and will attend several party programmes, the sources said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit after fresh infections boost demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corp posted on Wednesday a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, after new waves of coronavirus infections in recent months boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices. N...

EU presidency Germany calls ambassador meeting on EU budget - diplomat

Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, has called a meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU countries to discuss the blocs budget for Wednesday afternoon, an EU diplomat said.Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Polish ...

No UK PM could accept current EU demands, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday no British leader could sign up to the demands the European Union are currently insisting on, adding that while there is a trade deal to be done, the country would prosper without one.Our frien...

Poland and Hungary accept German EU budget proposal, official says

Poland and Hungary have preliminarily accepted an EU budget proposal from the EUs German presidency and are now awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical member states, a Polish senior government official said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020