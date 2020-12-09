Munich security conference to be postponed due to pandemic - organisers

The Munich security conference that gathers the world's defence and security elite in the Bavarian capital each February will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger said he was working to find a new date for the conference that is also known as "Davos for defence."

"It is my aim to let the Munich Security Conference 2021 take place in a way that is as traditional and as physical as possible, as soon as conditions allow for it," he added.

