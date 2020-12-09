Scotland would vote to stay part of UK if asked again -PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed Scotland would vote to remain part of the United Kingdom if there was another referendum in the future.

"The people of Scotland ... voted in 2014 by a substantial majority to remain in the UK. I believe that was the right decision and I believe that were they ever to be asked in the future the same question again, I believe it would be the same answer," Johnson told parliament.

He repeated that the 2014 referendum was "a once in a generation event".