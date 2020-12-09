Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a case brought by the state of Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states. Trump, writing on Twitter, said: "We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"
He did not specify whether it would be his presidential campaign or the Justice Department that would intervene..
