Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign over use of his songs

Neil Young on Monday ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young had sued the campaign in August for copyright infringement over its alleged unlicensed playing of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" numerous times at rallies and political events.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 05:12 IST
Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign over use of his songs

Neil Young on Monday ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission.

Young had sued the campaign in August for copyright infringement over its alleged unlicensed playing of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" numerous times at rallies and political events. His lawyers said at the time that while voters could support the candidate of their choice, the now 75-year-old Young did not want his music "used as a 'theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."

Young's lawsuit in Manhattan federal court was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. It was not immediately clear if the case had been settled. Lawyers for Young and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

It is common for musicians to oppose politicians' alleged unauthorized use or invocation of their music. The British singer Eddy Grant is suing the Trump campaign over its use of his song "Electric Avenue" in a campaign video.

Born in Canada and now also a U.S. citizen, Young was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995, and as part of Buffalo Springfield in 1997. He was also a member of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He has said he began objecting to Trump's use of his songs in 2015, which were also played during the president's visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3.

The case is Young v Donald J. Trump for President Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-06063.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names key players to COVID-19 response, plans more Cabinet nominations this week

President-elect Joe Biden picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as he prepares his administrations response to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who takes office on Jan....

Hailing 'turning point', Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.T...

UK retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales - BRC

British retail sales growth slowed in November when non-essential stores shut as part of a four-week lockdown in England, but online sales were able to fill more of the gap than in the first lockdown in March, industry data showed on Tuesda...

FACTBOX-Britain begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the new coronavirus. Britain has ordered 40 million doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020