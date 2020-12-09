Left Menu
Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri gives president new government line-up

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:16 IST
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said he presented President Michel Aoun with a line-up of 18 ministers on Wednesday after months of wrangling that blocked a deal on a new government.

Hariri said the president would examine the list and the "atmosphere was positive". Hariri had pledged to quickly form a cabinet and revive a French plan for lifing Lebanon from financial crisis, but old political rifts have plagued his fourth term as premier.

