TN, only non-BJP ruled state, to support farm laws: DMK MP

Stating that the laws deprived farmers of their rights, she alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy has betrayed the ryots by supporting the laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.While addressing the farmers in nearby Pollachi, the DMK MP said the laws were opposed by Chief Ministers of states ruled by non-BJP parties.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:27 IST
Coimbatore, Dec 9 (PTI): Tamil Nadu is the only non-BJP ruled state which has supported the three new farm laws, DMK MP and women's wing secretary M K Kanimozhi said on Wednesday. Stating that the laws deprived farmers of their rights, she alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy has betrayed the ryots by supporting the laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.

While addressing the farmers in nearby Pollachi, the DMK MP said the laws were opposed by Chief Ministers of states ruled by non-BJP parties. Reiterating that DMK always stood for welfare of the farmers, she said the party during the tenure of her father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was the one which provided free power supply to the ryots and waived their loans.

