Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosperReuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:09 IST
British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.
Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, where he will hold last minute talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Johnson tweeted:
"A good deal is still there to be done. But whether we agree trading arrangements resembling those of Australia or Canada, the United Kingdom will prosper mightily as an independent nation."
