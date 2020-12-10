Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers beaten up by TMC cadres at Bengal's Diamond Harbour ahead of J P Nadda's visit: BJP

Banners of the saffron party were torn at the venue of Naddas programme and some of its workers were also beaten up by the ruling TMC, the state BJP sources said.BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a jungle raj is going on in West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:57 IST
Workers beaten up by TMC cadres at Bengal's Diamond Harbour ahead of J P Nadda's visit: BJP

The BJP on Thursday alleged that its workers were beaten up by TMC cadres in Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district ahead of its party President J P Nadda's visit there. Banners of the saffron party were torn at the venue of Nadda's programme and some of its workers were also beaten up by the ruling TMC, the state BJP sources said.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a ''jungle raj'' is going on in West Bengal. ''The rule of law has ceased to exist in Bengal. The opposition parties are not allowed to conduct their programmes. A jungle raj is going on in the state,'' Roy said.

Local leaders of the TMC denied the allegations, saying that these are ''baseless'' and ''politically motivated''. Nadda had arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP's activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana records 643 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 643 new COVID-19 cases, and 02 deaths have been reported in Telangana. The state Health Department said the states coronavirus count has increased to 2,75,904 which includes 2,66,925 discharges. The active cases in the state curr...

Light rain likely in Delhi over next 2 days: IMD

The national capital and its neighbouring cities are likely to receive light rainfall over the next two days under the influence a fresh western disturbance passing over the Himalayas, the weather department said on Thursday. Jammu and Kash...

Japan to buy 10,500 freezers for coronavirus vaccines

Japan will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines and is considering purchasing dry ice in bulk as it prepares to protect its population from the virus, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday. Japan has agreements to ...

M&M expects drop in production, sales volume at auto division & MVML in last quarter

Mahindra and Mahindra MM is expecting reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to global supply shortage of micro-processors. MM sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020