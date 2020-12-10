Governor expresses concern over attack on J P Nadda's convoy

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour on Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police. The governor tweeted that he had intimated the state administration, at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday, of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during a BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The chief secretary had informed him that the director general of police had been alerted and sensitised accordingly, Dhankhar wrote on the micro-blogging site. ''Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority,'' he tweeted.

Accusing the police of not acting to stop the attacks, Dhankhar wrote ''time for SP Diamond Harbour to act (as) a public servant.'' ''Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support,'' the governor wrote. ''Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit,'' he added.

Dhankhar has on several occasions accused a section of the state police of being partisan, urging them to act in a neutral manner. ''As constitutional head I share my shame with you as it is on account of your acts of omission and commission,'' the governor wrote.

The BJP president's convoy came under attack when he was on way to Diamond Harbour, about 40 km from here, to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injury to several leaders including saffron party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party sources and eyewitnesses said. The area where the incident took place is within the Lok Sabha constituency of Trinamool Congress youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP president is on a two-day visit to the state since Wednesday to attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May next year..