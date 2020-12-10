U.S. congressmen want top Uganda officials punished for rights abuses

Two U.S. congressmen have asked Washington to punish seven top Ugandan security officials under the Global Magnitsky Act for their role in rights abuses, saying the country is sliding toward authoritarianism.

The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, and the most senior Republican on the panel, Michael McCaul, made the request in a letter on Thursday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They said President Yoweri Museveni's government had a history of repression including attacks on independent media, arrests and torture of opposition leaders and supporters and failure to prosecute those responsible for extrajudicial killings.

"Diplomatic rhetoric alone has had little impact on President Museveni's behaviour. Instead, he has further consolidated power while preventing the emergence of a viable democratic opposition," the letter said. State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, denied that Museveni's government condoned violence and rights abuses and said an investigation into opposition protests and deaths last month was underway.

"That letter contains information that is not factual. The government of Uganda will respond and correct and put the facts straight," Oryem told Reuters by telephone. The letter said that seven top security officials, including the deputy chief of police, and the head of the military's special forces should be designated under the Global Magnitsky Act because they were among those responsible for violence and rights violations.

In a general election on Jan. 14, Museveni is seeking another five-year term, which will potentially extend his time in office to 40 years. He is facing a tough challenge from a pop star and lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi. Since Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name as Bobi Wine, expressed his presidential ambition, security forces have cracked down on him and his supporters.

Last month 54 people were killed as security personnel used bullets, teargas and other tactics to put down a two-day protest that erupted after Kyagulanyi was arrested. Over 600 people were detained for alleged participation in the protest.