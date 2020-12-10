Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. congressmen want top Uganda officials punished for rights abuses

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, denied that Museveni's government condoned violence and rights abuses and said an investigation into opposition protests and deaths last month was underway. "That letter contains information that is not factual.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:49 IST
U.S. congressmen want top Uganda officials punished for rights abuses
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two U.S. congressmen have asked Washington to punish seven top Ugandan security officials under the Global Magnitsky Act for their role in rights abuses, saying the country is sliding toward authoritarianism.

The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, and the most senior Republican on the panel, Michael McCaul, made the request in a letter on Thursday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They said President Yoweri Museveni's government had a history of repression including attacks on independent media, arrests and torture of opposition leaders and supporters and failure to prosecute those responsible for extrajudicial killings.

"Diplomatic rhetoric alone has had little impact on President Museveni's behaviour. Instead, he has further consolidated power while preventing the emergence of a viable democratic opposition," the letter said. State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, denied that Museveni's government condoned violence and rights abuses and said an investigation into opposition protests and deaths last month was underway.

"That letter contains information that is not factual. The government of Uganda will respond and correct and put the facts straight," Oryem told Reuters by telephone. The letter said that seven top security officials, including the deputy chief of police, and the head of the military's special forces should be designated under the Global Magnitsky Act because they were among those responsible for violence and rights violations.

In a general election on Jan. 14, Museveni is seeking another five-year term, which will potentially extend his time in office to 40 years. He is facing a tough challenge from a pop star and lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi. Since Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name as Bobi Wine, expressed his presidential ambition, security forces have cracked down on him and his supporters.

Last month 54 people were killed as security personnel used bullets, teargas and other tactics to put down a two-day protest that erupted after Kyagulanyi was arrested. Over 600 people were detained for alleged participation in the protest.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next week

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would immediately respond to the result of the U.S. presidential election if the electoral college definitively rules on the outcome next week.Lopez Obrador is one of the las...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

Uttarakhand BJP condemns attack on Nadda's convoy in Bengal

The BJPs Uttarakhand unit on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of the partys national president JP Nadda in West Bengal, terming the incident unfortunate. There is nothing wrong with protests in a democracy, but the conspiratorial...

Debroy pitches for lowering import duty on gold to curb smuggling

Reducing the import duty on gold is the best way to curb smuggling of the yellow metal, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Thursday. Addressing a virtual event organised by the Centre for Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020