Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP terms as baseless speculation over Pawar helming UPA

The reports appearing in the media seems to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers agitation, he added.Shiv Sena, NCPs ruling ally in Maharashtra, said anything can happen in politics, and expressed confidence that the former Union minister, who turns 80 on December 12, is capable of a bigger national role.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:02 IST
NCP terms as baseless speculation over Pawar helming UPA

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.

''The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal,'' Tapase said. ''The reports appearing in the media seems to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers' agitation,'' he added.

Shiv Sena, NCP's ruling ally in Maharashtra, said anything can happen in politics, and expressed confidence that the former Union minister, who turns 80 on December 12, is capable of a bigger national role. Asked about speculation by a section of media that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, ''Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next.'' Raut said Pawar has ''all the capabilities'' to lead the country. ''Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows ''the pulse of the people'', the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

''The Shiv Sena extends good wishes to him,'' Raut said, referring to Pawar's upcoming birthday. A senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister said he had asked around in the party about this speculation. ''Nobody has any inkling about this,'' he said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next week

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would immediately respond to the result of the U.S. presidential election if the electoral college definitively rules on the outcome next week.Lopez Obrador is one of the las...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

Uttarakhand BJP condemns attack on Nadda's convoy in Bengal

The BJPs Uttarakhand unit on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of the partys national president JP Nadda in West Bengal, terming the incident unfortunate. There is nothing wrong with protests in a democracy, but the conspiratorial...

Debroy pitches for lowering import duty on gold to curb smuggling

Reducing the import duty on gold is the best way to curb smuggling of the yellow metal, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Thursday. Addressing a virtual event organised by the Centre for Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020