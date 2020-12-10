Nadda attacks Mamata government, says 130 BJP workers killed in Bengal, lawlessness at its peak

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over an attack on his convoy, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal as "lawlessness is at the peak and the administration has collapsed". "Eight of our children were injured today, they are children of Bengal. Every BJP worker will stand by them forever. Impact of the brick can be seen on the windscreen of my bulletproof vehicle. It was because of the bulletproof vehicle that I was saved," Nadda said at a press conference here.

"130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal...What will be the plight of the common man, if elected representatives are not safe here? Lawlessness is at the peak, the administration has collapsed in West Bengal. The incident that happened today shows anarchy and intolerance in the state. There is no place for political debate here," he said. He added that the way Mamata government is working is detrimental to Indian democracy and clearly shows "intolerance thy name is Mamata".

The BJP has said that Nadda's convoy was attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. As part of his 120-day tour of the country, Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. He participated in various programmes aimed at "strengthening the party at the base as well as at the booth level".

West Bengal will go to the polls next year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy and said central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal JP Nadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah said in a tweet. (ANI)