Unfortunate that neither chief secy, nor DGP came with any update on Nadda's convoy attack, says WB Governor

After BJP president JP Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that "unfortunately", neither state chief secretary nor Director General of Police (DGP) came with any update on pending issues or the attack on the convoy of the BJP chief. He said their continued non-responsive stance signals the failure of constitutional machinery in the state.

"The State Chief Secretary and DGP West Bengal Police called on me today at 6 pm. Unfortunately, neither came with any update on pending issues or regarding the attack on the convoy of the BJP president. Their continued non-responsive stance signals a failure of constitutional machinery here," the WB Governor said. The BJP has said that Nadda's convoy was attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

As part of his 120-day tour of the country, Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. He participated in various programmes aimed at "strengthening the party at the base as well as at the booth level". West Bengal will go to the polls next year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack on Nadda's convoy and said central government is taking this attack "very seriously". "Today, the National President of BJP JP Nadda was attacked in Bengal. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah said in a tweet. (ANI)